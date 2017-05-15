Plane crash near Teterboro

TETERBORO -- Officials at a press conference Monday night confirmed that the two occupants of a small jet aircraft were killed when it crashed as it was coming in for a landing at Teterboro Airport earlier that day. The Learjet 35, bound for Teterboro from Philadelphia, crashed into an industrial area of Carlstadt on Kero Road around 3:30 p.m. while making its final approach to the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

