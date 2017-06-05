I was fired for not signing off on jet leaking fuel, Teterboro mechanic says

TETERBORO - An airplane mechanic who worked for a charter jet service at Teterboro Airport claims he was fired for refusing to sign off on a plane with a fuel leak, according to a lawsuit. Dennis Portalatin of Fairfield alleges he was hired in Oct. 2015 by Pro Pilots LLC and was earning about $90,000 a year as an airplane mechanic at Teterboro Airport.

