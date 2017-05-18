Fatal plane crash near Teterboro: Wha...

Fatal plane crash near Teterboro: What we know about the accident so far

Tuesday May 16 Read more: NJ.com

The Learjet 35A, a twin-engine jet often used for business or personal travel, was built in 1981. It was coming in for a landing when it crashed in an industrial area of Carlstadt around 3:30 p.m. Both occupants of the plane were killed and the crash caused a fire with dark billowing smoke that could be seen for miles.

