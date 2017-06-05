Doomed jet made late, hard turn into ...

Doomed jet made late, hard turn into Teterboro, NTSB says

Thursday May 25

Radar showed that the Gates Learjet 35A did not start its right circling turn until it was less than one mile from the approach end of the runway. Typically, aircraft start the right turn when they are about four miles away, according to the report.

