Doomed jet made late, hard turn into Teterboro, NTSB says
Radar showed that the Gates Learjet 35A did not start its right circling turn until it was less than one mile from the approach end of the runway. Typically, aircraft start the right turn when they are about four miles away, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Teterboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: International Portrait Studios (Sep '08)
|Jun 6
|Not happy nana
|69
|Police union blasts sheriff for alleged layoff ...
|Jun 2
|harry
|2
|Former Carlstadt BA hired in political shakeup
|May '17
|Bob Stevens
|1
|Wallington to strip administrator of role
|May '17
|wally red face
|1
|Bergen County Sheriff to lay off 26 officers, u...
|Apr '17
|Hard knox
|1
|There's some valuable pennies out there (Feb '07)
|Apr '17
|Ecjr
|125
|teterboro chrysler, dodge, jeep little ferry, nj
|Apr '17
|ddary51
|1
Find what you want!
Search Teterboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC