Co-pilot in fatal Carlstadt crash was N.J. native
CARLSTADT - One of the pilots killed when a Learjet crashed about a quarter-mile short of Teterboro Airport on Monday was a Union native who attended the township's high school. A spokesman for Bergen County confirmed that Jeffrey Alino, 33, was the co-pilot of the jet.
