Wal-Mart sued after soup cans hit boy on head

A New Jersey woman is suing Wal-Mart, claiming improperly stacked soup cans fell and seriously injured her 8-year-old son. According to the suit filed in Bergen County, Shakiba Kirby says she was shopping with her son in the Teterboro store in May 2016 when the cans hit the boy, opened a cut on the bridge of his nose and nearly knocked him out.

