Trump set to make N.J. golf resort his summer getaway

Whether on your phone or delivered to your doorstep, the Daily News brings you award-winning coverage of the latest in news, sports, entertainment and more. New Jersey town with Trump golf resort set to become President's summer getaway, but some fear the cost, traffic jams President Trump is expected to trade the home he calls the "Winter White House" for the real one after Mar-a-Lago closes for the hot season, taking his near-weekly jaunts - and all the traffic, commotion and media attention they bring with them - to his golf resort in New Jersey.

