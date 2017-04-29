EPA suggests dredge and cap to Berry's Creek Decades later, Berry's Creek still loaded with mercury. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pgKTq0 Berry's Creek's colorful history includes use as a 20th-century commerce route, Prohibition-era bootlegging and a drainage ditch during the industrial boom up into the 1970s, with the latter sealing the creek's murky fate as mercury and other toxins A boat ride or canoe paddle along Berry's Creek reveals the majestic beauty of the wetlands, and few find it hard to believe the level of contamination that lurks below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.