EPA suggests dredge and cap to Berry's Creek
EPA suggests dredge and cap to Berry's Creek Decades later, Berry's Creek still loaded with mercury. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pgKTq0 Berry's Creek's colorful history includes use as a 20th-century commerce route, Prohibition-era bootlegging and a drainage ditch during the industrial boom up into the 1970s, with the latter sealing the creek's murky fate as mercury and other toxins A boat ride or canoe paddle along Berry's Creek reveals the majestic beauty of the wetlands, and few find it hard to believe the level of contamination that lurks below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Teterboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: International Portrait Studios (Sep '08)
|May 12
|Randi
|68
|Former Carlstadt BA hired in political shakeup
|May 3
|Bob Stevens
|1
|Wallington to strip administrator of role
|May 2
|wally red face
|1
|Police union blasts sheriff for alleged layoff ...
|May 2
|Hard knox
|1
|Bergen County Sheriff to lay off 26 officers, u...
|Apr 28
|Hard knox
|1
|There's some valuable pennies out there (Feb '07)
|Apr '17
|Ecjr
|125
|teterboro chrysler, dodge, jeep little ferry, nj
|Apr '17
|ddary51
|1
Find what you want!
Search Teterboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC