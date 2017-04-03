Manager's 10-year prison sentence concludes case of 'old-fashioned greed,' AG says

TRENTON -- The manager of a now-defunct used car dealership out of Bergen County was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for his role in a $1.4 million auto loan scam, authorities said. Hector Marquez, the general manager of D.I.B Leasing in Teterboro, was also ordered to pay more than $110,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to first-degree money laundering and second-degree misconduct.

