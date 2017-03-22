Glimpse of History: Quite a sight on Route 46
TETERBORO -- The Chrysler Building and midtown Manhattan provide the backdrop for traffic on Route 46 in Teterboro in this photo taken in 1942. According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the current U.S. 46 was marked in 1936 between Portland, Pa., and the George Washington Bridge.
