Glimpse of History: Quite a sight on ...

Glimpse of History: Quite a sight on Route 46

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Jersey Journal

TETERBORO -- The Chrysler Building and midtown Manhattan provide the backdrop for traffic on Route 46 in Teterboro in this photo taken in 1942. According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the current U.S. 46 was marked in 1936 between Portland, Pa., and the George Washington Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Teterboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09) Mar 14 Joanne 4
News Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ... Mar 9 Khan 7
News Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10) Mar 1 Kim 19
Harry's Corner (Nov '08) Feb 21 Cyndi1 41
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Feb '17 Diane Castro 35
News Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15) Feb '17 Parden Pard 9
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Unjust society 2
See all Teterboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Teterboro Forum Now

Teterboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Teterboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Teterboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC