Computer Design & Integration LLC's (Cdi LLC) Yury Magalif Named a VMware 2017 vExpert

Computer Design & Integration announced today that Yury Magalif, practice manager, end-user computing, was named a vExpert 2017 by VMware , a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility. The VMware vExpert program is VMware's global evangelism and advocacy program that recognizes experts who've demonstrated significant contributions to the virtualization community and a willingness to share their expertise with others.

