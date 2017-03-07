Computer Design & Integration LLC's (...

Computer Design & Integration LLC's (Cdi LLC) Yury Magalif Named a VMware 2017 vExpert

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Computer Design & Integration announced today that Yury Magalif, practice manager, end-user computing, was named a vExpert 2017 by VMware , a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility. The VMware vExpert program is VMware's global evangelism and advocacy program that recognizes experts who've demonstrated significant contributions to the virtualization community and a willingness to share their expertise with others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Teterboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10) Mar 1 Kim 19
News Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ... Feb 25 cat stevens 6
Harry's Corner (Nov '08) Feb 21 Cyndi1 41
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Feb 19 Diane Castro 35
News Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15) Feb 12 Parden Pard 9
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb 6 Unjust society 2
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
See all Teterboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Teterboro Forum Now

Teterboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Teterboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Teterboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,691 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC