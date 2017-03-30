Computer Design & Integration LLC's (Cdi LLC) Will Huber Named to Dell Emc Elect 2017
Computer Design & Integration LLC announced today that Will Huber, Director of Advanced Services, was named to the Dell EMC Elect 2017 by Dell EMC , a leader in automating and transforming the modern data center through converged infrastructure, servers,i 1 2storagei 1 2and data protection technologies. EMC as a brand over the last calendar yar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Teterboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Susan
|42
|Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09)
|Mar 14
|Joanne
|4
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Mar 9
|Khan
|7
|Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10)
|Mar 1
|Kim
|19
|Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Diane Castro
|35
|Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Parden Pard
|9
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
Find what you want!
Search Teterboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC