Closter police search for suspects who broke into car The suspects later used the victims credit card at the Walmart in Teterboro Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nzstxJ CLOSTER - Borough police are hoping to find a number of suspects who may be connected to a smash-and-grab car robbery late last week. A car was robbed outside of the CGI Holistic Fitness & Spa on Homans Avenue on March 10, Detective Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.