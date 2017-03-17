Closter police search for suspects wh...

Closter police search for suspects who broke into car

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Closter police search for suspects who broke into car The suspects later used the victims credit card at the Walmart in Teterboro Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nzstxJ CLOSTER - Borough police are hoping to find a number of suspects who may be connected to a smash-and-grab car robbery late last week. A car was robbed outside of the CGI Holistic Fitness & Spa on Homans Avenue on March 10, Detective Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Teterboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09) Mar 14 Joanne 4
News Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ... Mar 9 Khan 7
News Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10) Mar 1 Kim 19
Harry's Corner (Nov '08) Feb '17 Cyndi1 41
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Feb '17 Diane Castro 35
News Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15) Feb '17 Parden Pard 9
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Unjust society 2
See all Teterboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Teterboro Forum Now

Teterboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Teterboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Teterboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC