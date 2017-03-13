Celebrating five generations
Five generations of the Deming family recently gathered at the Lafayette home of Todd Deming to celebrate the birth of Micah Deming, who was born in January. Pictured are Della Deming, 98, seated, holding great-great grandson Micah, then 1 month old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Teterboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Mar 9
|Khan
|7
|Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10)
|Mar 1
|Kim
|19
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Feb 21
|Cyndi1
|41
|Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08)
|Feb 19
|Diane Castro
|35
|Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15)
|Feb 12
|Parden Pard
|9
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
Find what you want!
Search Teterboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC