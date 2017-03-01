Calling all workers and comrades

On Saturday March 4th at 1:00pm-3:00pm the 15 Now Greater Bergen Local is having their second protest at the Teterboro Walmart, located on 20 Teterboro Landing Dr, Teterboro, NJ 07608. We are gathering in front of the Texas Roadhouse and BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, on Industrial Ave, Teterboro, NJ.

