Blizzard forces over 5,000 flight cancellations in the Northeast

As residents of the Northeast awakened on Tuesday to a heavy snowfall, the region's airports had curtailed operations and airlines had canceled over 5,000 flights . In the New York area, the blizzard was less severe than forecasted, but by early morning the snowfall had picked up.

