Blizzard forces over 5,000 flight cancellations in the Northeast
As residents of the Northeast awakened on Tuesday to a heavy snowfall, the region's airports had curtailed operations and airlines had canceled over 5,000 flights . In the New York area, the blizzard was less severe than forecasted, but by early morning the snowfall had picked up.
Teterboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09)
|Mar 14
|Joanne
|4
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Mar 9
|Khan
|7
|Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10)
|Mar 1
|Kim
|19
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Feb 21
|Cyndi1
|41
|Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08)
|Feb 19
|Diane Castro
|35
|Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Parden Pard
|9
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
