Bergen County to Host the 2017 Bergen...

Bergen County to Host the 2017 Bergen County Youth Art Month Exhibition

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Paramus Post

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the 2017 Bergen County Youth Art Month Exhibition will be exhibited from March 14th to March 24th from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Administration Building which is located on the 1st floor of One Bergen County Plaza. Since 1961, the National Art Education Association has promoted Youth Art Month to recognize art education as an important and viable element of the education curriculum for our children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Teterboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ... Thu Khan 7
News Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10) Mar 1 Kim 19
Harry's Corner (Nov '08) Feb 21 Cyndi1 41
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Feb 19 Diane Castro 35
News Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15) Feb 12 Parden Pard 9
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Unjust society 2
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
See all Teterboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Teterboro Forum Now

Teterboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Teterboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Teterboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,466,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC