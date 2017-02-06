Pet Adopt: Feb. 11

Monday Feb 6

Snow, a 1-year-old white indoor-only male rabbit, is available for adoption through Angels of Animals, Inc. in Clifton. He loves to run and play and then climbs into a human lap for a nap.

Teterboro, NJ

