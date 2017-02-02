New traffic system expected to ease delays in Fort Lee The new system is expected to minimize delays and congestion Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k6fyDF A traffic signal at Lemoine Ave. and Bruce Reynolds Blvd. in Fort Lee holds new hardware on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. FORT LEE - An adaptive traffic control system that coordinates stoplights with traffic flow to minimize delays and congestion will be launched this spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.