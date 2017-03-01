Menendez says removal of USDA records enables animal abuse
TETERBORO -- U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez will join with animal welfare advocates on Monday to oppose the removal of animal handling records from a federal website - a move they say will allow puppy mills and other animal abusers to go undetected. Menendez and representatives of the Humane Society , the Animal Protection League of New Jersey , and the Best Friends animal welfare society will gather at the Bergen County Animal Shelter in Teterboro, in reaction to the removal of records from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website involving the care and treatment of animals by dealers and other handlers.
