Harrison man sentenced in Bergen County on insurance fraud5 minutes | Bergen
Harrison man sentenced in Bergen County on insurance fraud John Jarzabek, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree insurance fraud in August. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k1cPg7 John Jarzabek, 27, of Harrison, was sentenced in Bergen County Superior Court in keeping with the plea agreement reached when he pleaded guilty to second-degree insurance fraud last August, Attorney General Christopher Porrino said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Teterboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Jan 24
|David
|39
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Jan 22
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|69
|If anyone owns a 2-family in hasbrouck heights ...
|Jan 17
|tellall234
|1
|There's some valuable pennies out there (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Mattheew
|123
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|5
|Review: Tirepool LLC (May '14)
|Oct '16
|Fran
|17
|Do you approve of Bruce Masopust as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Teterboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC