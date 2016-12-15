Slurp & Chirp at Kimchi Smoke
Slurp & Chirp at Kimchi Smoke Ramen is going to be served at Kimchi Smoke - no take-out. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hS9uur Kimchi Smoke Barbecue, the well-loved Southern-style Korean barbecue spot that recently relocated from Bergenfield to Westwood, is offering what it calls "Slurp and Chirp Tuesdays" on the last two Tuesdays of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Teterboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If anyone owns a 2-family in hasbrouck heights ...
|15 hr
|tellall234
|1
|There's some valuable pennies out there (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Mattheew
|123
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|the shore
|68
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|5
|Review: Tirepool LLC (May '14)
|Oct '16
|Fran
|17
|Do you approve of Bruce Masopust as Mayor?
|Oct '16
|resident
|1
|Man charged with stealing $160,000 worth of Jam...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|8
Find what you want!
Search Teterboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC