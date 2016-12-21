HondaJet is Fastest Aircraft in its Class, Has a Maximum Cruising Speed of 486MPH

The HondaJet is now the fastest aircraft in its class, setting record times for two recognized routes: Teterboro, New Jersey to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2-hours and 51-minutes; and Boston, Massachusetts to Palm Beach, Florida in 2-hours and 58-minutes. It boasts a maximum cruise speed of 422 knots while soaring to a maximum altitude of 43,000 feet, with an NBAA IFR range of 1,223 nautical miles .

