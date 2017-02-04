Legislature to fix election problem

Legislature to fix election problem

Saturday Feb 4

An obscure problem with Idaho election laws that caused a lawsuit and an abnormally heated election in Teton County may soon be solved by the Legislature. Having already been approved by the House, House Bill 13 was taken up Friday by the Senate State Affairs Committee.

