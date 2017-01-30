Senators wrap up District 29 election contest, award costs, fees to Nye from challenger

The Senate engaged in fairly lengthy and detailed debate and questions and answers today before voting unanimously to accept back from its State Affairs Committee the contents of a sealed box containing all the documents relating to an unsuccessful formal contest of the election results in District 29, and send the box to the Idaho Secretary of State's office. Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls, said senators determined that the box didn't contain any original ballots or poll books that needed to be returned to the county.

