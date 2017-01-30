Senators wrap up District 29 election contest, award costs, fees to Nye from challenger
The Senate engaged in fairly lengthy and detailed debate and questions and answers today before voting unanimously to accept back from its State Affairs Committee the contents of a sealed box containing all the documents relating to an unsuccessful formal contest of the election results in District 29, and send the box to the Idaho Secretary of State's office. Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls, said senators determined that the box didn't contain any original ballots or poll books that needed to be returned to the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Terreton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Buckey
|40
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Sat
|Buckey
|98
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Terreton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC