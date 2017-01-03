Senate goes at ease to conduct unusua...

Senate goes at ease to conduct unusual ceremony, as part of District 29 election challenge

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill and Minority Leader Michelle Stennett inventory the contents of a sealed box containing a challenge to the District 29 Senate elections results, with assistance from Chief Deputy Secretary of State Tim Hurst, left, as senators look on. The unusual ceremony took place Tuesday in the well of the Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terreton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... 5 hr Knock off purse s... 57
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Jan 5 spelliccia 38
Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15) Dec 31 Aaron 92
Ever stripped a sleeping girl Dec '16 Stripper 1
Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ... Dec '16 Me is girl 1
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Nov '16 Jay 17
Bored and horny at work Nov '16 Driller 3
See all Terreton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terreton Forum Now

Terreton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terreton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Death Penalty
 

Terreton, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,789,945

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC