Senate Committee Upholds Eastern Idaho Election Result After Three-Hour Hearing

While Senate State Affairs Committee Chairman Jeff Siddoway cautioned his fellow lawmakers "this is not a court of law," what followed Monday morning was nearly three hours of arguments, counter-arguments and cross examination that resembled a courtroom drama. At issue was a rare election challenge in which Republican candidate Tom Katsilometes lost to Sen. Mark Nye in the 2016 general election.

