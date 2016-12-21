Johnson to chair Senate Tax Committee...

Johnson to chair Senate Tax Committee, Bair staying at Resources, 7 new Senate members on JFAC...

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

It's still being finalized, but it appears that big changes are in store in Senate committee assignments for the 2017 session. Sen. Jeff Siddoway, R-Terreton, has been replaced as chairman of the Local Government & Taxation Committee by Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, and Siddoway looks likely to take over the chairmanship of the State Affairs Committee, formerly chaired by Curt McKenzie, who left the Senate for an unsuccessful run for the Idaho Supreme Court.

