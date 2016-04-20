Four vie for Jefferson commissioner opening
Jefferson County Commissioner Jerald Raymond isn't seeking reelection, so four political newcomers are queuing up to take his District 3 seat in next month's primary. The winner of the Republican race on May 17 will begin a two-year term in 2017, as no Democrats have filed for the opening.
