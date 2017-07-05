SWAT officers respond to standoff at Terrell home
Police have responded to a standoff with an armed man at a Terrell home after a chase Wednesday morning, KXAS-TV reports . Officials said the chase ended around 11:30 a.m. at a home in Terrell close to the intersection of State Highway 205 and County Road 250.
