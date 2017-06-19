Lake Bob Sandlin Produces a 10+

Lake Bob Sandlin Produces a 10+

Joel Hawkins won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Texas East Division, held June 17th at Lake Bob Sandlin. Running out of Public Ramp No 1 near Mt Pleasant, TX, a picture-perfect morning with a slight breeze set the day at takeoff with partly cloudy skies.

