Crime 34 mins ago 12:00 p.m.Driver ar...

Crime 34 mins ago 12:00 p.m.Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed Terrell woman

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Police have in custody a driver who police say hit and killed a female pedestrian and then took off from the scene early Thursday morning. Police said 31-year-old Dolores Fuentes, of Terrell, admitted to officials that she was the driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qunilans unnecessary use of SIRENS Apr 20 Anonymous 1
RCHS Girls BB Gone Bad? (Jan '14) Apr 11 Whataloser 10
March 2nd -- armed robbery 1742 N. Frances Mar '17 Bakkyard 1
Cold Case of a missing person (Oct '12) Mar '17 Gina Faye Allen 10
Lawncare Mar '17 Mia 1
New Walmart (Nov '15) Mar '17 terrible 6
Royse City Junkyard - AKA JD Newell Auctioneers... (Jun '09) Mar '17 regardless 102
See all Terrell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrell Forum Now

Terrell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terrell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Terrell, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC