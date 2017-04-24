Crime 34 mins ago 12:00 p.m.Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed Terrell woman
Police have in custody a driver who police say hit and killed a female pedestrian and then took off from the scene early Thursday morning. Police said 31-year-old Dolores Fuentes, of Terrell, admitted to officials that she was the driver.
