Conecsus promotes staff member
Terrell, Texas-based Conecsus LLC has announced the promotion of 15-year veteran Laurie Debord to the position of contract administrations manager. Conecsus LLC processes residues containing primarily tin, tin-zinc, lead, silver, gold and copper and converts them into metal products for sale into the global market.
