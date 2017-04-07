Conecsus promotes staff member

Conecsus promotes staff member

Apr 7, 2017

Terrell, Texas-based Conecsus LLC has announced the promotion of 15-year veteran Laurie Debord to the position of contract administrations manager. Conecsus LLC processes residues containing primarily tin, tin-zinc, lead, silver, gold and copper and converts them into metal products for sale into the global market.

