CASA issues call for more advocates
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and CASA for Children is calling on the community to take action against child abuse. There will a proclamation reading in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Farmers Bank and Trust, Cowhorn Creek location.
