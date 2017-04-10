Affidavit: Suspect in deadly home invasion was in relationship with neighbor

A Terrell man accused of killing a 69-year-old man in west Fort Worth and wounding the man's wife in a home invasion last month had no ties to the couple but had been in their neighborhood before, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Tuesday. On the morning of the incident, James Earnest Floyd, 50, had been at the nearby home of a man he met online, with whom he had been having a sexual relationship for several months, the affidavit said.

