Affidavit: Suspect in deadly home inv...

Affidavit: Suspect in deadly home invasion was in relationship with neighbor

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A Terrell man accused of killing a 69-year-old man in west Fort Worth and wounding the man's wife in a home invasion last month had no ties to the couple but had been in their neighborhood before, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Tuesday. On the morning of the incident, James Earnest Floyd, 50, had been at the nearby home of a man he met online, with whom he had been having a sexual relationship for several months, the affidavit said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RCHS Girls BB Gone Bad? (Jan '14) 7 hr Whataloser 10
March 2nd -- armed robbery 1742 N. Frances Mar 20 Bakkyard 1
Cold Case of a missing person (Oct '12) Mar 19 Gina Faye Allen 10
Lawncare Mar 14 Mia 1
New Walmart (Nov '15) Mar '17 terrible 6
Royse City Junkyard - AKA JD Newell Auctioneers... (Jun '09) Mar '17 regardless 102
New building Feb '17 Chris 1
See all Terrell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrell Forum Now

Terrell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terrell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Terrell, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC