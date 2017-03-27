Robber in Home Invasion Shot Couple, Demanded Money: Family
John Porter and Diane Porter, both 69 years old, were shot at their home on Cool Spring Drive in Fort Worth. Family members say a man who burst into a Fort Worth home and shot a couple in their late 60s on Tuesday demanded their ATM card and PIN as they were on the floor seriously wounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|March 2nd -- armed robbery 1742 N. Frances
|Mar 20
|Bakkyard
|1
|Cold Case of a missing person (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Gina Faye Allen
|10
|Lawncare
|Mar 14
|Mia
|1
|New Walmart (Nov '15)
|Mar 10
|terrible
|6
|Royse City Junkyard - AKA JD Newell Auctioneers... (Jun '09)
|Mar 5
|regardless
|102
|New building
|Feb '17
|Chris
|1
|Royse City Church of Christ Preacher (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Karms
|912
Find what you want!
Search Terrell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC