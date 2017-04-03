Crime 18 mins ago 7:57 a.m.Terrell PD looking for hit-and-run driver after woman killed
Police in Terrell are looking for a driver who hit and killed a female pedestrian and then took off from the scene early Thursday morning. Just before 1 a.m., the 59-year-old victim was walking across U.S. Highway 80, just west of County Road 238, when she was hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|March 2nd -- armed robbery 1742 N. Frances
|Mar 20
|Bakkyard
|1
|Cold Case of a missing person (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Gina Faye Allen
|10
|Lawncare
|Mar 14
|Mia
|1
|New Walmart (Nov '15)
|Mar 10
|terrible
|6
|Royse City Junkyard - AKA JD Newell Auctioneers... (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|regardless
|102
|New building
|Feb '17
|Chris
|1
|Royse City Church of Christ Preacher (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Karms
|912
Find what you want!
Search Terrell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC