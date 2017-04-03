Crime 18 mins ago 7:57 a.m.Terrell PD...

Crime 18 mins ago 7:57 a.m.Terrell PD looking for hit-and-run driver after woman killed

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Police in Terrell are looking for a driver who hit and killed a female pedestrian and then took off from the scene early Thursday morning. Just before 1 a.m., the 59-year-old victim was walking across U.S. Highway 80, just west of County Road 238, when she was hit.

