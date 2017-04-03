Conecsus to exhibit at Mexican circuit board trade fair
Terrell, Texas-based Conecsus LLC says it will exhibit at the SMTA Juarez Expo & Tech Forum on April 6, 2017 at the event in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The company says it will be displaying how it processes circuit board solder and solder paste wastes and residues containing metals such as tin, tin-zinc, lead, silver, gold and copper to recover the metals for recycling.
