Churchill's great grandson to speak in Terrell

Jonathan Sandys, a great-grandson of Britain's wartime leader, Sir Winston Churchill, will be in Terrell March 24 25 for a series of events based on the pillars of Churchill's success as a leader. His presentation, "Lead Like Churchill" is set for Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. in the Terrell High School Auditorium.

