Jamie Foxx 'racially abused'
The 49-year-old actor - who is in Dubrovnik shooting 'Robin Hood: Origins' - was dining in a restaurant on Sunday when two men used a racial slur to insult him. Croatian police have filed disorderly conduct charges against the pair after receiving reports of "particularly arrogant and rude" insults made against a diner - who wasn't named as the 'Django Unchained' star - as well as "one of the guests on racial grounds."
