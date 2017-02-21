Jamie Foxx 'racially abused'

The 49-year-old actor - who is in Dubrovnik shooting 'Robin Hood: Origins' - was dining in a restaurant on Sunday when two men used a racial slur to insult him. Croatian police have filed disorderly conduct charges against the pair after receiving reports of "particularly arrogant and rude" insults made against a diner - who wasn't named as the 'Django Unchained' star - as well as "one of the guests on racial grounds."

