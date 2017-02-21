Jamie Foxx 'racially abused'

Jamie Foxx 'racially abused'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 49-year-old actor - who is in Dubrovnik shooting 'Robin Hood: Origins' - was dining in a restaurant on Sunday when two men used a racial slur to insult him. Croatian police have filed disorderly conduct charges against the pair after receiving reports of "particularly arrogant and rude" insults made against a diner - who wasn't named as the 'Django Unchained' star - as well as "one of the guests on racial grounds."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
New building Feb 5 Chris 1
Royse City Church of Christ Preacher (Dec '08) Feb 2 Karms 912
New Kaufman County Arrests (Mar '14) Jan 26 Jack 3
Tattoos (Oct '10) Jan 22 Vee 49
car repair (Mar '11) Dec '16 budsap 10
Leadership and Corruption of Quinlan Dec '16 Bob 2
See all Terrell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrell Forum Now

Terrell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terrell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Terrell, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,157 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC