Teen hospitalized, cat dead after house fire in Kaufman County

Friday Nov 25

A teenage boy was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and a pet cat was killed after a house fire in Kaufman County early Friday. College Mound firefighters and volunteers from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department and Kaufman Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire about 12:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of County Road 136 in Terrell.

