Wabash Valley man will walk for awareness
Almost 40 years ago, Crohn's disease ravaged Jose Gonzalez's body and stripped him of the ability to continue serving in the U.S. Army. On Saturday, just after dawn, Gonzalez will set off on a 23-mile endurance walk to raise funds and awareness for the inflammatory bowel disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vigo may seek 0.75 percent local income tax hike
|8 min
|Uiijhguhgffdddgghuj
|3
|Nina ellinger
|25 min
|Foxy
|7
|you think you know
|1 hr
|reepers
|6
|Rob Roberts
|1 hr
|Gary
|1
|Wes cox (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Cuz
|13
|Tom McCarthy Music Hall dedicated on Wednesday (Apr '08)
|3 hr
|Another victim
|9
|How to report someone to code enforcement
|3 hr
|YUP
|24
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Public Education
|2,072
|THPD Cheif to run for Vigo County Sheriff
|Thu
|Mama June Bug
|15
|Drop names on Sextapes floating around in TH
|Thu
|Yeah i work
|8
|
|Home wreckers
|Thu
|In your corner me...
|60
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC