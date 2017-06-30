Wabash Valley man will walk for aware...

Wabash Valley man will walk for awareness

18 hrs ago

Almost 40 years ago, Crohn's disease ravaged Jose Gonzalez's body and stripped him of the ability to continue serving in the U.S. Army. On Saturday, just after dawn, Gonzalez will set off on a 23-mile endurance walk to raise funds and awareness for the inflammatory bowel disease.

