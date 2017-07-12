Vigo may seek 0.75 percent local income tax hike
There are 16 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Friday Jul 7, titled Vigo may seek 0.75 percent local income tax hike. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Vigo County Board of Commissioners this week requested Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble call for a special meeting of the Vigo County Council later this month. However, proposed advertising for a public hearing before the county council had several errors, Bramble said, which would delay the ad until next week.
#1 Friday Jul 7
Stick your increase up your asses you socialist bastartds!!!!!!!
#2 Friday Jul 7
Not until we see the county make the needed cuts from within, it's time to stop sticking it to the tax payers..I pay taxes, wok a full time job and haven't gotten anything better for Vigo county.
United States
#3 Friday Jul 7
Unbelievable.
#4 Friday Jul 7
Storm the Vigo Council when they meat in Hugh numbers 10,000 at least would be great, and demand no more taxing use to death, need to repeal the county income tax, run the socialist commie commissioners out of town!!!!!
#5 Friday Jul 7
Brad Anderson wanted a 1.25% increase in taxes. He must not want to get re-elected!
#6 Saturday Jul 8
Brad and Judy Anderson need to be both voted out along with the rest of these liberal thinker stinkers!
We need people who thinks for the common man and not for themselves or personal gain!!!
Hopefully we can get new and better non related, non nepotism money connected people to run in the next election, same for the city too.
#7 Saturday Jul 8
Agree!! Lets start by voting for the Kernan-Shephard Report and having a county administrator vs. 3 freaking self-centered county commissioners.
Supposedly, at or about 50% of the population residing in Vigo County is on or receives some form of public assistance and the population is aging meaning they are living on a pension or social security but they want to raise income taxes? The elected officials of this county live in a world of make believe.
Make your voice heard!!
#8 Saturday Jul 8
It has always been this way here.... the workers pay for the freeloading welfare sponges! The Andersons have no clue.
#9 Saturday Jul 8
The TH/Vigo county voters have already shown us that they will NOT vote out incompetents. Look at what happened in the last school board election. Three incumbents who were at the helm with the Two Franks fiasco were voted in again.
#11 Saturday Jul 8
We need to increase taxes so that we can pay police officers more. Their crime prevention work has made a new jail unnecessary. In a few years we will be able to close the jail altogether.
Furthermore, they should be allowed to retire after 10yrs with full pay. It is the least we can do for them after all they have done for our community.
#12 Saturday Jul 8
g
has nothing to do with being liberal and all to do with balancing a budget stop spending money I dont have our mayor is republican
#13 Saturday Jul 8
The Mayor is a rino.
Also this is the County, nothing to do with a rino republican or liberal of the city,
Demorats like you are the ones that causes tax increases so the lazys can sit on their asses.
#14 Saturday Jul 8
fyi i voted against all the old order and yes i am not a knuckle dragging republicrat
United States
#15 Saturday Jul 8
Amen brother!
#16 Sunday Jul 9
Does anybody know if Brad Anderson and his band pay income taxes on all his gigs ?. Do the bars he plays in give him a correct 1099 at the end of the year, or is it cash under the table ? He wants to increase taxes, but is he paying his !
#17 Sunday Jul 9
The pitchforks are coming, just wait and see!!!!!
