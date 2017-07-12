Vigo may seek 0.75 percent local inco...

Vigo may seek 0.75 percent local income tax hike

There are 16 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Friday Jul 7, titled Vigo may seek 0.75 percent local income tax hike. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Vigo County Board of Commissioners this week requested Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble call for a special meeting of the Vigo County Council later this month. However, proposed advertising for a public hearing before the county council had several errors, Bramble said, which would delay the ad until next week.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jimmy Mac

West Hollywood, CA

#1 Friday Jul 7
Stick your increase up your asses you socialist bastartds!!!!!!!

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sick of it all

Shinnston, WV

#2 Friday Jul 7
Not until we see the county make the needed cuts from within, it's time to stop sticking it to the tax payers..I pay taxes, wok a full time job and haven't gotten anything better for Vigo county.

Judged:

4

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Uiijhguhgffdddgg huj

United States

#3 Friday Jul 7
Unbelievable.

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
no more tax!!! get it?

Los Angeles, CA

#4 Friday Jul 7
Storm the Vigo Council when they meat in Hugh numbers 10,000 at least would be great, and demand no more taxing use to death, need to repeal the county income tax, run the socialist commie commissioners out of town!!!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Watch Me

Terre Haute, IN

#5 Friday Jul 7
Brad Anderson wanted a 1.25% increase in taxes. He must not want to get re-elected!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
New People

New York, NY

#6 Saturday Jul 8
Brad and Judy Anderson need to be both voted out along with the rest of these liberal thinker stinkers!
We need people who thinks for the common man and not for themselves or personal gain!!!

Hopefully we can get new and better non related, non nepotism money connected people to run in the next election, same for the city too.

Judged:

5

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Just Saying

Terre Haute, IN

#7 Saturday Jul 8
Sick of it all wrote:
Not until we see the county make the needed cuts from within, it's time to stop sticking it to the tax payers..I pay taxes, wok a full time job and haven't gotten anything better for Vigo county.
Agree!! Lets start by voting for the Kernan-Shephard Report and having a county administrator vs. 3 freaking self-centered county commissioners.

Supposedly, at or about 50% of the population residing in Vigo County is on or receives some form of public assistance and the population is aging meaning they are living on a pension or social security but they want to raise income taxes? The elected officials of this county live in a world of make believe.

Make your voice heard!!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
In Trouble

Terre Haute, IN

#8 Saturday Jul 8
It has always been this way here.... the workers pay for the freeloading welfare sponges! The Andersons have no clue.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
calm voice

Terre Haute, IN

#9 Saturday Jul 8
New People wrote:
Brad and Judy Anderson need to be both voted out along with the rest of these liberal thinker stinkers!
We need people who thinks for the common man and not for themselves or personal gain!!!

Hopefully we can get new and better non related, non nepotism money connected people to run in the next election, same for the city too.
The TH/Vigo county voters have already shown us that they will NOT vote out incompetents. Look at what happened in the last school board election. Three incumbents who were at the helm with the Two Franks fiasco were voted in again.

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
FOP

Terre Haute, IN

#11 Saturday Jul 8
We need to increase taxes so that we can pay police officers more. Their crime prevention work has made a new jail unnecessary. In a few years we will be able to close the jail altogether.

Furthermore, they should be allowed to retire after 10yrs with full pay. It is the least we can do for them after all they have done for our community.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
dogman

Terre Haute, IN

#12 Saturday Jul 8
New People wrote:
Brad and Judy Anderson need to be both voted out along with the rest of these liberal thinker stinkers!
We need people who thinks for the common man and not for themselves or personal gain!!!

Hopefully we can get new and better non related, non nepotism money connected people to run in the next election, same for the city too.
g
has nothing to do with being liberal and all to do with balancing a budget stop spending money I dont have our mayor is republican

Judged:

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
youdumbass

New York, NY

#13 Saturday Jul 8
dogman wrote:
<quoted text>g
has nothing to do with being liberal and all to do with balancing a budget stop spending money I dont have our mayor is republican
The Mayor is a rino.

Also this is the County, nothing to do with a rino republican or liberal of the city,

Demorats like you are the ones that causes tax increases so the lazys can sit on their asses.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
dogman

Terre Haute, IN

#14 Saturday Jul 8
youdumbass wrote:
<quoted text>

The Mayor is a rino.

Also this is the County, nothing to do with a rino republican or liberal of the city,

Demorats like you are the ones that causes tax increases so the lazys can sit on their asses.
fyi i voted against all the old order and yes i am not a knuckle dragging republicrat

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fed up

United States

#15 Saturday Jul 8
Jimmy Mac wrote:
Stick your increase up your asses you socialist bastartds!!!!!!!
Amen brother!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fair

Valparaiso, IN

#16 Sunday Jul 9
Watch Me wrote:
Brad Anderson wanted a 1.25% increase in taxes. He must not want to get re-elected!
Does anybody know if Brad Anderson and his band pay income taxes on all his gigs ?. Do the bars he plays in give him a correct 1099 at the end of the year, or is it cash under the table ? He wants to increase taxes, but is he paying his !

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dumbassvigocounc il

New York, NY

#17 Sunday Jul 9
The pitchforks are coming, just wait and see!!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bethany house 2 min Kitchen help 5
What happened to that scumbag Misty Hoffman? 11 min Misty 4
We are gay what are you? 11 min William Dale Math... 10
April Brown (Nov '13) 18 min April 21
Nikki 19 min love fim racoons 3
City fiscal condition great! 22 min Dr Norville 7
Dr Larry Faulkner for US Senate (Apr '12) 24 min Dr Norville 107
Home wreckers 9 hr Still 81
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at July 12 at 7:13PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. American Idol
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,757 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC