Vigo County Jail Log: July 5, 2017

Vigo County Jail Log: July 5, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increased gas tax, Terre Haute roads will remai... 8 min Old School 7
News Church presses on in work with refugees, immigr... 17 min 16 TEEN SHOTS ch... 18
Union Hospital cleaning house 23 min Corporate 18
Anyone tried fit foot massage or sunny spa? (Sep '16) 30 min onehunglow 14
News Tips Lead To Prostitution ArrestsThursday, July... 31 min onehunglow 1
Nina ellinger 36 min Foxy 1
you think you know 41 min Wondering 2
Drop names on Sextapes floating around in TH 59 min South Hautian 6
Home wreckers 3 hr In your corner me... 60
Local TV News Stations 4 hr illini 15
Katie Davis 15 hr dog whitle 29
THPD Cheif to run for Vigo County Sheriff 16 hr Public Safety 15
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC