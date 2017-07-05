Vigo County Jail Log: July 5, 2017
The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Increased gas tax, Terre Haute roads will remai...
|8 min
|Old School
|7
|Church presses on in work with refugees, immigr...
|17 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS ch...
|18
|Union Hospital cleaning house
|23 min
|Corporate
|18
|Anyone tried fit foot massage or sunny spa? (Sep '16)
|30 min
|onehunglow
|14
|Tips Lead To Prostitution ArrestsThursday, July...
|31 min
|onehunglow
|1
|Nina ellinger
|36 min
|Foxy
|1
|you think you know
|41 min
|Wondering
|2
|Drop names on Sextapes floating around in TH
|59 min
|South Hautian
|6
|Home wreckers
|3 hr
|In your corner me...
|60
|Local TV News Stations
|4 hr
|illini
|15
|
|Katie Davis
|15 hr
|dog whitle
|29
|THPD Cheif to run for Vigo County Sheriff
|16 hr
|Public Safety
|15
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC