Valle Vista 1 of 5 treatment centers named in state to aid people dealing with opioid addictions

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Wednesday that the new sites will join 14 existing centers across the state providing medication-assisted treatment to help patients overcome addictions. The new sites will be Sycamore Springs in Bloomington and Lafayette, Valle Vista Health System in Greenwood, Bowen Center in Fort Wayne and Hamilton Center in Terre Haute.

