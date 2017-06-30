There are on the Tribune-Star story from 1 hr ago, titled Updated: Four prostitution arrests made in business investigation. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

An 11-month investigation into prostitution in Terre Haute culminated Wednesday in the arrest of four women on a misdemeanor charge of prostitution. Three local businesses were targeted in the investigation, which began in August after an Indianapolis woman told a Vigo County Sheriff's deputy she was upset her husband was patronizing "The Satisfying Massage Parlor" on South Seventh Street.

