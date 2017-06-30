Two hurt in Clay County crash

Two hurt in Clay County crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Two people were hurt in a one-car crash Saturday morning in Clay County at the intersection of Indiana 340 and County Road 500 West. The driver of a westbound auto lost control of the vehicle and over-corrected after it ran off the roadway, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katie Davis 5 min Seriously 23
Brandy Cronkhite????? 22 min Welcome 16
Kwik e mart 32 min Resumes324 4
Home wreckers 40 min In your corner me... 58
Drop names on Sextapes floating around in TH 1 hr Gordy 3
i need rocks 1 hr ugh 4
Breanna Jackson 1 hr Concerned citizen 1
THPD Cheif to run for Vigo County Sheriff 2 hr Public Safety 7
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 21 hr In and Out 2,071
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at July 05 at 10:40AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,453 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC