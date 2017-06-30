Terre Haute Police Arrest Two, Look For Third Suspect For Car...
There are 1 comment on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from 16 hrs ago, titled Terre Haute Police Arrest Two, Look For Third Suspect For Car.... In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:
Terre Haute, Ind Terre Haute Police say that on Monday night around 10 p.m. several juvenile suspects stole a car from the 400 block of S 19th st, then broke into two Indiana State Police squad cars. The suspects then went to a house on Chase St and fire shots into the air while standing in the middle of the street.
#1 15 hrs ago
The Bro's and Gangs are takin over the city
