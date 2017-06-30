Terre Haute Police Arrest Two, Look F...

Terre Haute Police Arrest Two, Look For Third Suspect For Car...

Terre Haute Police Arrest Two, Look For Third Suspect For Car...

Terre Haute, Ind Terre Haute Police say that on Monday night around 10 p.m. several juvenile suspects stole a car from the 400 block of S 19th st, then broke into two Indiana State Police squad cars. The suspects then went to a house on Chase St and fire shots into the air while standing in the middle of the street.

Shoe Boy

New York, NY

#1 15 hrs ago
The Bro's and Gangs are takin over the city
