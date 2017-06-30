Sullivan County Jail inmate charged i...

Sullivan County Jail inmate charged in 1989 double murder in North Carolina

49 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said today that 42-year-old Eric R. "Deuce" Begley, who is an inmate in the Sullivan County Jail, recently made a voluntary statement that connects him to the cold case, and resulted in a joint month-long investigation with North Carolina police. Begley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for his involvement in the deaths of Cleve McMahan, 79, and his wife Allene, 75, on Dec. 11, 1989.

