Speaker Bosma appoints study committee members
House Speaker Brian Bosma made assignments Thursday for representatives to serve on 21 interim study committees, including the assignment of four House members to a two-year panel to review the state's alcohol laws. From the Wabash Valley area, Democratic representative Clyde Kersey of Terre Haute was named to three of the study committees that will meet during the coming months.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes cox (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Hotlikefire
|12
|taylor s ? (Mar '15)
|40 min
|Hmm
|5
|Increased gas tax, Terre Haute roads will remai...
|2 hr
|7th and Lafayette
|10
|Union Hospital cleaning house
|4 hr
|THPO
|19
|Sarah Scott Middle School (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Money Creek
|7
|bumming $ @ Kroger East
|4 hr
|Jerry
|6
|Bennett Spends Police Retirees Pension Fund and...
|5 hr
|Don W
|1
|THPD Cheif to run for Vigo County Sheriff
|10 hr
|Mama June Bug
|16
|Drop names on Sextapes floating around in TH
|12 hr
|Yeah i work
|8
|Home wreckers
|17 hr
|In your corner me...
|60
|
|Katie Davis
|Wed
|dog whitle
|29
