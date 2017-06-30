Speaker Bosma appoints study committe...

Speaker Bosma appoints study committee members

House Speaker Brian Bosma made assignments Thursday for representatives to serve on 21 interim study committees, including the assignment of four House members to a two-year panel to review the state's alcohol laws. From the Wabash Valley area, Democratic representative Clyde Kersey of Terre Haute was named to three of the study committees that will meet during the coming months.

